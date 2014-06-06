Video: Mark Teixeira stars in hilarious mock talk show

If baseball doesn't work out for Mark Teixeira, perhaps he can pursue a career in comedy.

Teixeira took time during spring training to star in a fake talk show called "Foul Territory with Mark Teixeira."

The Yankees first baseman puts on a Will Ferrell-esque performance -- he asks Brian McCann who his favorite switch-hitting first baseman from the 2007-2008 Braves was and asks YES Network reporter Jack Curry for some advice, among other funny moments.

Watch the videos below and see for yourself. (Mobile readers can watch the videos by going to http://youtu.be/w6gEAqcFSSo, http://youtu.be/DRpvzv5Bsmw and http://youtu.be/-NuLKnX43kg.)