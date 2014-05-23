Video: Yasiel Puig makes incredible diving catch vs. Mets

This just in -- Yasiel Puig is good at baseball.

The Dodgers rightfielder made a highlight-reel catch on a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores of the Mets in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday night at Citi Field.

Flores put the ball between Puig and Matt Kemp in right-centerfield, and it appeared to be a sure double off the bat. But Puig seemingly came out of nowhere to make the diving catch.

Watch video of the catch below. (Mobile users can watch the play by tapping the above "More on Newsday" link.)