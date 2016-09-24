Vin Scully honored by Dodgers for 67 years of storytelling

LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully received a standing ovation and roar from the crowd while being introduced on his appreciation night Friday.

Holding hands with wife Sandi, he walked from the dugout along a blue carpet dotted with the team’s logo to a stage set up in front of home plate for the pre-game ceremony.

Smiling, laughing and waving to the crowd, Scully placed his left hand over his heart in a sign of gratitude. As the applause and cheers continued, he shook his head and mouthed “OK” to let the crowd know fans could quiet down.

They ignored him.

Actor Kevin Costner, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw are among the speakers set to pay tribute to the 88-year-old Scully, who is retiring next weekend after Los Angeles concludes its regular season in San Francisco.

“Obviously he is a Dodger at heart, but he called a lot of really important games and people regard him to be one of those rare treasures that are always going to be a part of baseball,” Manfred said before the ceremony.

The first 50,000 fans in attendance received a typed letter signed by Scully containing recollections from his 67-year career that began in Brooklyn with the Dodgers and continued when the team moved west for the 1958 season.

“You were simply always there for me,” Scully wrote. “I have always felt that I needed you more than you needed me and that holds true to this very day. I have been privileged to share in your passion and love for this great game.”

Dodgers chairman Mark Walter, former owner Peter O’Malley and former manager Joe Torre, now an MLB executive, were among those on hand. O’Malley’s father, Walter, owned the team and was instrumental in bringing the Bronx-born Scully west when the team relocated.

The ceremony began with Bob Costas narrating a video featuring vintage photos from Scully’s career and memories from former Dodger Steve Garvey, actor Bryan Cranston, fellow announcers Joe Buck, Dick Enberg and Al Michaels, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and comedian George Lopez, among others.

The Dodgers and Colorado players jammed their dugouts to watch.

Costner starred in the 1999 film “For Love of the Game,” in which Scully called the play-by-play.