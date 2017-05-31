SportsBaseball

Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper gets suspension reduced to 3 games

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper sits in the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Friday, May 19, 2017. San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park on Monday, May 29. Credit: AP / David Goldman

By The Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will have one game shaved from the punishment.

Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and was to begin serving the suspension immediately.

The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There’s no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.

The bad blood between the two stemmed from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre’s explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit “Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting,” while Harper’s suspension came “for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.”

Each player also was fined an undisclosed amount.

