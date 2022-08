Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's show on MLB Network is called "High Heat."

And, the day after the Yankees' Michael Pineda was ejected from a game in Fenway Park because of using pine tar, Russo brought the heat.

Watch below as "Mad Dog" sounds off on the Yankees and Major League Baseball . . . and a little bit on Pineda. It's classic "Mad Dog."

