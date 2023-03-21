Japan walks off against Mexico to set up WBC final vs. USA

MIAMI — The Monster of the Reiwa didn’t scare Mexico in Monday night’s World Baseball Classic semifinal game at LoanDepot Park. And that forced Samurai Japan to rely on a late rally — sparked by Shohei Ohtani, of course — to secure a 6-5 walkoff victory on Munetaka Murakami’s two-run double in the ninth inning.

Ohtani led off the ninth with a line-drive double off Giovanny Gallegos, and after a walk to Masataka Yoshida — who smacked a tying three-run homer in the seventh — Murakami drilled the third pitch to propel Japan into Tuesday night’s championship showdown with Team USA.

Roki Sasaki, dubbed the “Monster” as Japan’s most feared pitcher of this generation, flashed his usual terrifying repertoire, with a fastball that averaged 99.9 mph and maxed out at 101.8 during his four-inning stint. It’s the pitch that has MLB scouts salivating as teams here anxiously await the 21-year-old Sasaki’s jump to the States (that’s still a few years away).

Unfortunately for Japan, Sasaki’s nasty splitter — which made Mexico look foolish for most of the night — ultimately proved to be his downfall. With two on and two outs in the fourth inning, Sasaki hung a 90.8-mph splitter to Luis Urias, who hammered it over the leftfield wall to put Mexico ahead, 3-0.

Sasaki was the headliner Monday night, but the heroics happened after his exit. Yoshida, signed to a $90 million deal by the Red Sox, tied the score at 3 with two outs in the seventh inning by pulling a three-run homer just inside the rightfield foul pole. Japan’s players spilled from the dugout to celebrate, but the jubilation was short-lived. Mexico countered in the eighth with Alex Verdugo’s tie-breaking RBI single Rowdy Tellez’s base hit tacked on an insurance run.

Mexico starter Patrick Sandoval, who barely cracked 95 mph, outpitched Sasaki by striking out six over his 4 1/3 scoreless innings. And when Japan did have Sandoval on the ropes in the fifth inning, it was Arozarena who twice bailed out Mexico — in spectacular fashion.

In the fifth, Arozarena deked the entire ballpark when he leaped up to grab a roof-scraping blast off the bat of Kazuma Okamoto. After reaching over the wall, Arozarena landed back on the track, but just stood there, hands on his hips, staring straight ahead. As the puzzled Okamoto kept circling the bases, the Mexico fans on the other side of the fence went crazy until Arozarena finally showed the ball he had reeled in.

At one point that inning, between outs, Arozarena signed a baseball for a fan in that leftfield section. Later in the fifth, after Japan had loaded the bases against reliever Jose Urquidy, Arozarena came through again, this time making a sprinting grab off Kensuke Kondoh’s deep drive.