Whit Merrifield and Alek Manoah lead the Blue Jays to a 12-2 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT — Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Toronto improved to 15-5 against American League Central teams, while the Tigers fell to 2-15 against the AL East.

George Springer added a home run and three RBIs for Toronto, which sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fourth and 11 in a five-run ninth. Kevin Kiermaier had four hits.

Alek Manoah (2-7) won for the first time since April 5, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. Manoah, whose 11-start winless streak started April 11 against the Tigers, struck out eight without walking a batter.

Manoah threw 19 first-pitch strikes to 23 batters — a career-high 82.6%.

Alex Faedo (1-5) took the loss in his first start since June 2. He allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his return from a finger injury.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the third. Kiermaier singled with two out and Springer followed with an RBI double.

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Spencer Torkelson's RBI single tied it in the bottom of the third, but the Blue Jays scored six times in the fourth.

Toronto loaded the bases on a single and two walks, and Merrifield made it 2-1 with an RBI single. Varsho popped out, but Danny Jansen hit a two-run double.

Keirmaier's groundout gave the Blue Jays a four-run lead and Springer's home run increased made it 7-1.

Matt Vierling's third single pulled Detroit to 7-2 in the eighth, but Merrifield's three-run homer capped a five-run ninth. Tigers utility infielder Zack Short got the final three outs without allowing a run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start in the Florida State League on Sunday. He's expected to throw 3-4 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Tigers: CF Riley Greene (leg) is expected to be activated for Saturday's game. Greene has been sidelined since May 31 as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left leg.

SPLIT CROWD

The game drew 30,029 fans — the third-biggest home crowd of the season — and Blue Jays jerseys easily outnumbered Tigers jerseys in the stands.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the weekend series Saturday, with Detroit's RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 4.84) facing RHP Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.04).