White Sox awarded waiver claim to Manny

The Chicago White Sox have been awarded a waiver claim that gives them exclusive bargaining rights to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Manny Ramirez, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. No official announcement has been made.

The White Sox and Dodgers have until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to complete a trade. The Dodgers also could let Ramirez go, with the White Sox assuming his salary, or they could keep Ramirez.

Ramirez, 38, likely would become the designated hitter with the White Sox. He returned Aug. 21 from his third stint on the disabled list and has missed 59 games to injuries since last season, when he came back from a 50-game suspension after a failed drug test.

Ramirez's salary is $20 million, but only $5 million is due this year.

