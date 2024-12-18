SportsBaseball

White Sox sign right-hander Bryse Wilson, trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $1.05-million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Bryse Wilson and traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels for cash on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Wilson was 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 34 appearances and nine starts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He is 20-21 with a 4.61 ERA over seven seasons with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old Robinson was 9 for 70 in 26 games with Chicago in 2024.

More MLB news

Fried on joining Yankees: 'Putting on the pinstripes is a certain responsibility'3m read
After being traded twice in a day, new Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is eager to settle in2m read
'Puting on the pinstripes, there's a certain responsibility and expectation'
Albanese: Don't let Fried's lack of swagger fool you3m read
White Sox sign right-hander Bryse Wilson, trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME