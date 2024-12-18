White Sox sign right-hander Bryse Wilson, trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $1.05-million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Bryse Wilson and traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels for cash on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Wilson was 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 34 appearances and nine starts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He is 20-21 with a 4.61 ERA over seven seasons with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.
The 30-year-old Robinson was 9 for 70 in 26 games with Chicago in 2024.
