With trade deadline approaching, Orioles demote RHP Tyler Wells from the rotation to the minors

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles sent right-hander Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie on Sunday after three straight shaky starts following the All-Star break.

Baltimore selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk, although optioning Wells to the minors will only fuel speculation that the AL East leaders will add to their rotation before Tuesday's trade deadline. Baltimore's starters have had moments of excellence this season, but the position players and bullpen have been the driving forces behind the team's rise to the American League's best record.

Wells is among the major league leaders with a 1.02 WHIP, and he's posted a 7-6 record with a 3.80 ERA, but he's lasted only nine innings total in three starts since the break. He did not make it out of the third in Saturday night's loss to the New York Yankees.

The Orioles designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment.