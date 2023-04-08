SportsBaseball

Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is doused by teammates after the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

