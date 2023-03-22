Japan defeats United States to win World Baseball Classic

MIAMI -- Baseball finally got its true World Series.

On a Tuesday night in late March instead of October.

But for this occasion, there was no series. Just a one game, do-or-die, winner-take-all showdown between Samurai Japan and Team USA, the two clear favorites when the World Baseball Classic began two weeks earlier.

And it all came down to the matchup everyone had dreamed on: Shohei Ohtani, in his first closer cameo since 2016, against his Angels teammate, the three-time MVP Mike Trout. The battle lasted six pitches, with Ohtani whiffing Trout on an 88-mph slider that sealed Japan’s 3-2 win over Team USA.

It wasn’t that easy though. With U-S-A chants ringing through the stadium, the Mets’ Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a seven-pitch walk, his fourth in five plate appearances, and yelled to fire up the dugout on his way down the line The spark was extinguished quickly, however, as Mookie Betts bounced into a 6-4-3 double play and Trout was no match for a laser-focused Ohtani.

Ideally, with so much stake, you’d think the U.S. would have slightly better options than throwing a succession of Merrill Kelly, Aaron Loup and Kyle Freeland through the first five innings. No offense to that trio, but it’s not quite on par with a lineup that featured three former MVPs at the top.

Even Rob Manfred agreed, with the commissioner saying before Tuesday’s game, in essence, that the league had to get better arms to participate in the WBC. Manfred didn’t mention anyone by name, but U.S. manager Mark DeRosa’s stable drove home the point after being staked to an early lead by Trea Turner’s fourth home run in three games.

Japan deployed a more winning strategy, enlisting the country’s top arms while borrowing two All-Stars from MLB: Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish. In a somewhat surprising move, Japan didn’t start Darvish for the title game, but summoned him from the bullpen in the eighth inning to protect the 3-1 lead.

Then again, it’s also spring training, when even the elite arms are still working into shape, and Darvish lost a 10-pitch battle to Kyle Schwarber, who fouled off six straight before belting a 2-and-2 splitter into the rightfield upper deck. Darvish gave up a single to Turner, but retired the next two to set up the ninth everyone hoped for: Ohtani as closer for the first time since he finished the clincher that got his Fighters team into the 2016 Japan Series.

The previously slumping Munetaka Murakami, who hit 56 homers to break Sadaharu Oh’s single-season record last season, followed up Monday’s walkoff double by swatting a 432-foot homer off Kelly to open the second inning. Later, when Japan loaded the bases that same inning, Loup limited the damage to Lars Nootbar’s RBI groundout.

When Kyle Freeland’s turn came up, Kazuma Okamoto took him deep with a leadoff homer in the fourth to put Japan ahead, 3-1.

Turner’s remarkable power surge continued in the second inning when he launched a 406-foot shot into the leftfield seats, some real estate he’s been wearing out at loanDepot Park. Turner’s fifth homer of this WBC matched the tournament record, a hot streak that included the grand slam that decided Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Venezuela.

For Japan, Tuesday night’s championship game seemed to be the sport’s Everest, surpassing even its own NPB championship. Nearly half of the nation’s TVs were tuned into to the earlier rounds, and the games at the Tokyo Dome shattered earlier attendance records.

A further reflection of the country’s rabid interest: hundreds of Japanese media traveled to Miami to cover the event, and the players themselves -- who trained together weeks longer than most other WBC teams -- seemed acutely aware of the expectations.

That’s the separator here. For Japan, winning the WBC comes off as a mission while Team USA gives the impression it's more like a goal. This is partly due to the dynamic between the two WBC powers.

“I think we can prove how good Japanese baseball is in the world,” Masataka Yoshida said through an interpreter, surely knowing he’ll have to personally win over a skeptical Red Sox fan base this season.

Team USA doesn’t shoulder that same burden. Of course, it’s important to them to win the WBC. But just how important? The biggest stars are paid hundreds of millions to help deliver a World Series from April through October. With all that money comes a massive obligation to their regular day jobs, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be passionate about the WBC, too.

“This is kind of our Olympics,” Kyle Schwarber said before Tuesday’s game. “This is the playoffs before the season even starts ... It’s kind one of those bucket list items.”

For Tim Anderson, the White Sox shortstop who started again at second base Tuesday night, the WBC is the only title shot he’s ever been a part of. That’s not meaningless.

“I guess this is my World Series for the moment,” Anderson said.