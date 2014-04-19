Yankees call up LI's Matt Daley, DFA Cesar Cabral

Cesar Cabral's misfortune is LI native Matt Daley's gain.

The Yankees called up the Garden City native on Friday and designated Cabral for assignment following their 11-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cabral played a big part in the bullpen's meltdown on Friday, giving up three earned runs on three hits and hitting three batters while failing to record an out.

Cabral appeared in three other games this season for the Yankees, pitching in a total of one inning. In those games, he gave up one hit, walked two batters and struck out two. He had a 2.45 ERA in eight games (3 2/3 innings) in 2013 after coming back from a stress fracture in his left elbow.

Daley has not pitched for the Yankees in 2014. He pitched in seven games for the Yankees in 2013, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters in six innings of work.