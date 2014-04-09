Yankees call up Shane Greene, send down Austin Romine

The Yankees have called up righthanded reliever Shane Greene from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned catcher Austin Romine down to Triple-A, the team announced.

With backup catcher Francisco Cervelli likely not needed to play first base for awhile, the Yankees can keep him on their bench, removing the need to have Romine in New York.

Greene, 25, impressed the Yankees with his spring training performance. In 7.2 innings he walked one and struck out 10.

He split time between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A in 2013, posting a 3.38 ERA and showing remarkable control with a 4.5 strikeout to walk ratio. Greene features a 90-94 mph fastball, plus slider and developing change-up, according to Baseball America's 2014 Prospect Handbook.

Romine, who has played parts of three seasons with the Yankees, received one at-bat during his brief 2014 stay in the majors, striking out.