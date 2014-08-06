Yankees daily prospect report: Bird homers for first Double-A hit

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Scranton was held to only one run and five hits in a 4-1 loss to Syracuse.

The standouts:

Zelous Wheeler, 3B; 2-for-3 with a walk

Austine Romine, C: 2-for-4 with a double

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton took a one-run lead in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back in a 7-5 win over Altoona.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, LF: 2-for-4

Gary Sanchez, C: 2-for-3 with a home run

Tyler Austin, RF: 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk

NOTES: After starting his Double-A career 0-for-8 with three strikeouts, Bird finally got his first hit, a home run, in the second inning on Tuesday…Jaron Long allowed five hits, two walks and two earned runs in six innings, striking out three. In six games with Trenton, Long has struck out 26 and walked six in 35.2 innings. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in four games…On the same day Joe Girardi mentioned his name as a possible lefty relief option at the big league level, James Pazos earned the save for the Thunder, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth, striking out one. Lefthanders have hit .129 against him at Double-A this season.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, two coming on Eric Jagielo’s 13th home run of the season, to break a tie and set the final margin of victory during a 5-2 win over Brevard County.

The standouts:

Cito Culver, SS: 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base

Eric Jagielo, DH: 2-for-4 with a home run

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and win Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Savannah, 6-2. Charleston was held to just three hits in a 1-0 Game 2 loss.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, DH: 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Game 1

Miguel Andujar, 3B: 3-for-4 with two doubles in Game 1

Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-3 with a walk in Game 1

Michael O’Neill, CF: 2-for-2 with a stolen base in Game 1

NOTES: Lefthander Justin Kamplain, an 18th round selection in the 2014 draft out of the University of Alabama, made his first start for Charleston, allowing two hits in four scoreless innings striking out four. In eight games (five starts) with Staten Island this season, Kamplain allowed nine hits, two walks and one earned run in 21 innings, striking out 25.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island was off.