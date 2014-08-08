Yankees daily prospect report: Clarkin excels in Tampa debut
An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday:
TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The skinny: The RailRiders were shut out during a 7-0 loss to Columbus.
The standouts:
Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double
NOTES: Refsnyder is 14-for-41 (.341) in his last 10 games with four doubles and two walks.
DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder
The skinny: Trenton managed just three hits during a 5-0 loss to Altoona.
The standouts:
Dan Fiorito, 2B: 1-for-2 with a walk
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees
The skinny: Brevard County scored three runs in the ninth, but Tampa squashed the potential rally during a 6-4 Yankees win.
The standouts:
Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-5 with two doubles
Matt Snyder, 1B: 3-for-4 with two doubles
Angelo Gumbs, 2B: 2-for-3 with two home runs
Trent Garrison, C: 3-for-4
Ian Clarkin, LHP: Allowed seven hits, one walk and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out four
NOTES: This was Clarkin’s Tampa debut. He had 71 strikeouts, 22 walks and a 3.21 ERA in 70 innings with Charleston. Of Clarkin’s six outs on balls in play on Thursday, five came on the ground…Righthander Brady Lail, who had been on the disabled list, pitched for the first time since July 23. He allowed six hits, a walk and three runs (all earned) in 3.1 innings, striking out three.
SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs
The skinny: Charleston didn’t score after the second inning during a 3-1 loss to Rome.
The standouts:
Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-4 with a stolen base
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees
The skinny: Staten Island scored two runs in the top of the ninth and hung on for a 2-1 win over Batavia.
The standouts:
Connor Spencer, 1B: 2-for-4
Chris Breen, LF: 1-for-2 with a home run
Vincente Conde, SS: 2-for-4