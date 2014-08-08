Yankees daily prospect report: Clarkin excels in Tampa debut

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders were shut out during a 7-0 loss to Columbus.

The standouts:

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Refsnyder is 14-for-41 (.341) in his last 10 games with four doubles and two walks.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton managed just three hits during a 5-0 loss to Altoona.

The standouts:

Dan Fiorito, 2B: 1-for-2 with a walk

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Brevard County scored three runs in the ninth, but Tampa squashed the potential rally during a 6-4 Yankees win.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-5 with two doubles

Matt Snyder, 1B: 3-for-4 with two doubles

Angelo Gumbs, 2B: 2-for-3 with two home runs

Trent Garrison, C: 3-for-4

Ian Clarkin, LHP: Allowed seven hits, one walk and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out four

NOTES: This was Clarkin’s Tampa debut. He had 71 strikeouts, 22 walks and a 3.21 ERA in 70 innings with Charleston. Of Clarkin’s six outs on balls in play on Thursday, five came on the ground…Righthander Brady Lail, who had been on the disabled list, pitched for the first time since July 23. He allowed six hits, a walk and three runs (all earned) in 3.1 innings, striking out three.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston didn’t score after the second inning during a 3-1 loss to Rome.

The standouts:

Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-4 with a stolen base

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island scored two runs in the top of the ninth and hung on for a 2-1 win over Batavia.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 2-for-4

Chris Breen, LF: 1-for-2 with a home run

Vincente Conde, SS: 2-for-4