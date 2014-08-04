Yankees daily prospect report: Lindgren, Webb could move quickly

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Kyle Roller’s 12th home run of the season gave the RailRiders a three-run lead in the sixth inning and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rolled to a 3-1 win over Syracuse.

The standouts:

Michael Pineda, RHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four

NOTES: Lefthanded reliever Taylor Webb has already jumped three levels this season – but could he make the move to the majors by the end of the year? In 8.2 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Webb has struck out 13, allowing five hits and three walks. He has 81 strikeouts in 57.1 innings this season at all levels combined.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Portland took the lead for good in the fifth and Trenton fell, 4-1.

The standouts:

Tyler Austin, RF: 1-for-4 with a double

Dan Fiorito, 3B: 2-for-3 with a home run

NOTES: With Peter O’Brien sent to the Diamondbacks in the Martin Prado deal, there was an opening for a first baseman in Trenton. Greg Bird has been promoted and is 0-for-8 in his first two games. Bird batted .277 with a .375 on-base percentage and .442 slugging percentage in 75 games with Tampa. Known for his excellent batting eye, he led all minor leaguers with 107 walks in 2013.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Jupiter jumped on Tampa early and often in a 9-1 loss for the Yankees. The game was called after seven innings due to rain.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-3 with a home run

Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Struck out four in one perfect inning of relief

NOTES: Lindgren, the Yankees’ top pick in June’s draft, struck out Jesus Solorzano swinging to start the seventh and then got Sharif Othman swinging. But a wild pitch on the final strike allowed Othman to advanced to first. No matter. Lindgren struck out Anthony Gomez and Justin Bohn, both swinging, as well. In 13.1 pro innings, Lindgren has struck out 30 while allowing just six hits and four walks.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston scored five times in the third inning and never looked back during an 8-1 win over Hagerstown.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double

Mike Ford, 1B: 1-for-3 with a home run

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Auburn scored two runs in the top of the eighth and Staten Island couldn’t rally in a 5-4 loss.

The standouts:

Austin Aune, RF: 1-for-4 with a home run

Devyn Bolasky, CF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Chris Breen, DH: 2-for-4 with a double