Yankees daily prospect report

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders shut out Gwinnet, 7-0.

The standouts:

Rob Refsnyder, 2B: 3-for-5 with a double

Kyle Roller, DH: 0-for-2 with three walks

John Ryan Murphy, C: 1-for-2 with three walks

Rob Segedin, 3B: 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk

Tyler Webb, LHP: Two shutout innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out two

NOTE: Refsnyder was slumping prior to his breakout on Tuesday. His July swoon has some believing that he’ll need to get hot again before he earns a promotion to the majors. Tuesday could be a step in that direction.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton was shut down by New Hampshire, 3-0.

The standouts:

Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with a walk

Manny Banuelos, LHP: Five shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks, striking out five

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa broke a tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 3-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets.

The standouts:

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-4 with a home run

Dante Bichette Jr., 3B: 1-for-4

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island didn’t score until the fifth inning in an 11-5 loss to Hudson Valley.

The standouts:

Isaias Tejeda, C: 3-for-5 with a double