Yankees daily prospect report: O'Brien dislodges home plate

Trenton power prospect Peter O'Brien dislodged home plate with a slide on Wednesday in one of the more interesting stories from the Yankees minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders were leading 8-0 when the game against Gwinnett was suspended in the third inning due to weather.

The standouts:

Rob Refsnyder, 2B: 1-for-2 with a double

Zoilo Almonte, RF: 2-for-2 with two home runs

Austin Romine, C: 2-for-2

NOTE: Refsnyder had been scuffling at the plate, but has now hit in each of his last four games and eight of his last nine. He’s 6-for-17 in his last four games (counting the suspended game) with three doubles.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton jumped on New Hampshire starter Matt Boyd for five runs in the first three innings and never looked back in a 5-2 win.

The standouts:

Peter O’Brien, 1B: 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk

Tyler Austin, RF: 2-for-4 with a home run and a double

NOTE: When O’Brien scored in the first inning, his slide dislodged home plate, leading to a 17-minute delay as the crew and umpires worked to secure the base again. The man has a powerful bat, and apparently powerful slides, too.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa starter Brady Lail allowed five runs in the first inning before settling down in a 13-6 win over the St. Lucie Mets.

The standouts:

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-3 with a walk

Dante Bichette Jr., DH: 2-for-5

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston scored two runs in the top of the eighth, which proved to be the deciding runs in a 6-4 win over Lexington.

The standouts:

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 1-for-2 with two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island limited Hudson Valley to just three hits in a 3-0 win.

The standouts:

Ty McFarland, 2B: 3-for-4