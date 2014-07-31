Yankees daily prospect report: Peter O'Brien homers twice

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders scored a single run in the second inning but were shut out afterwards in a 3-1 loss to Gwinnett.

The standouts:

Antoan Richardson, CF: 2-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

Austin Romine, C: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Peter O’Brien’s second solo shot of the afternoon tied the score in the eighth inning. But New Britain struck for a run in the top of the 10th, leading to a 3-2 Thunder loss.

The standouts:

Peter O’Brien, C: 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double.

NOTES: O’Brien hit his 32nd and 33rd home runs of the season on Wednesday. The second blast marked his 23rd at Double-A. In his last 10 games he has 10 hits, including five doubles and four home runs . . . Dan Camarena allowed five hits, one walk and one run (earned) in six innings. He’s allowed three earned runs and one walk in 12 innings during his last two starts, striking out 11. Camarena now has a 3.0 K/BB ratio at Double-A.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Charlotte scored seven runs in the fourth inning and Tampa lost, 9-4.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-4 with a double.

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-4 with a triple.

Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Allowed one hit and one run (unearned) in an inning, striking out the side.

NOTES: Lindgren, the Yankees’ top selection in June’s draft, has not allowed an earned run in 6.1 pro innings, spanning five appearances. He’s allowed three hits and four walks, striking out 13.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, and hung on for a 5-4 win over Lowell.

The standouts:

Isaias Tejeda, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Luis Torrens, C: 1-for-4 with a double.

Ty McFarland, 2B: 2-for-4.

Chris Breen, 1B: 1-for-2 with two walks.

NOTES: Righthander Ty Hensley, who didn’t pitch in 2013 due to injury, made just his eighth appearance of the season and his first for a higher level than the Yankees’ Gulf Coast League team. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings, walking one and striking out four.