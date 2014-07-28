Yankees daily prospect report: Refsnyder sits

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders held Pawtucket to only five hits in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox affiliate.

The standouts:

Zoilo Almonte, RF: 0-for-2 with two walks

NOTES: Rob Refsnyder got Sunday off after struggling in his previous three games (1-for-10 with three walks)…Dominating lefthander Tyler Webb has struck out 10 and walked only two in 5.2 innings at Triple-A. He’s faced six lefthanded hitters, striking out five and allowing one hit, a home run that came in his first appearance.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton used a two-run fifth inning to break a tie and scored four runs in the sixth to take control in a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Mets.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, CF: 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run

Mason Williams, RF: 2-for-4

Manny Banuelos, LHP: Allowed one run (unearned), one walk and no hits in four innings, striking out two.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa took the lead for good in the fourth inning during a 6-4 win over Fort Myers.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-4 with a walk

Eric Jagielo, DH: 1-for-3 with a walk

Dante Bichette Jr., 3B: 2-for-4 with two doubles

Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Struck out four and walked one in 1.2 no-hit innings.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston had a two-run lead in the fifth inning but couldn’t hold it in a 9-6 loss to Asheville.

The standouts:

Ian Clarkin, LHP: Allowed two runs (both earned) and four hits in 3.1 innings, striking out two.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island held Connecticut to only four hits in a 7-1 Yankees win.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-4