Yankees daily prospect report: Refsnyder still hot at Triple-A

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Syracuse rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good, beating Scranton/Wilkes-Barres, 7-6.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, 2B: 2-for-5 with a double

Rob Refsnyder, DH: 1-for-5 with a double

Zoilo Almonte, LF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Adonis Garcia, CF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Taylor Dugas, RF: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Refsnyder has yet to make his way to the Bronx, but he’s not slowing down in Triple-A. He’s 12-for-41 (.293) in his last 10 games and has reached base via a hit or walk in all 10. In 51 Triple-A games he’s hitting .297 with a .392 on-base percentage and .479 slugging percentage…Dugas has walked more than he’s struck out during his minor league career, and that patient approach has carried into Triple-A. In 35 games, Dugas is hitting .308 with a .397 OBP. He has 13 walks and 16 strikeouts…Pirela has a hit in nine of his last 10 games, going 17-for-44 (.386) with three doubles and two triples during the stretch.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton was off.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa was off.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Auburn scored a run in the ninth to tie the score and scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning during a 7-6 win over Staten Island.

The standouts:

Luis Torrens, DH: 0-for-2 with three walks

Isaias Tejeda, C: 2-for-4 with a double, home run and walk

Ty Hensley, RHP: Allowed four hits, one walk and three runs (two earned) in three innings, striking out three.

NOTES: In June, five of Tejeda’s 10 hits were extra-base hits (all doubles). In July and August, Tejeda has 26 hits, including 10 doubles and four home runs. He’s slugging .589 for the season…In his last three games, Torrens is 2-for-9 with five walks and no strikeouts.