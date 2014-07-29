Yankees daily prospect report: Romine seeing time at first

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Recently demoted Chris Leroux held Pawtucket in check, pitching six innings and allowing just a run, and the RailRiders won, 6-4.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, 2B: 2-for-4

Rob Refsnyder, RF: 2-for-4 with a double

Kyle Roller, DH: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Austin Romine, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Romine, typically penciled in at catcher, played his ninth game of the season (and his career) at first base on Monday. The move makes some sense given the Yankees' troubles at first this season due to Mark Teixeira's injuries. It's also a way to get both Romine and fellow catcher J.R. Murphy consistent at-bats at Triple-A. In his last 10 games, Romine is hitting .325 (13-for-40) with two doubles and a .371 on-base percentage.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton scored all of its runs in the first four innings during a 6-1 win over New Britain.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, DH: 1-for-3 with two walks

Gary Sanchez, C: 2-for-5 with a double and a home run

Peter O’Brien: 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a walk

Tyler Austin, RF: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Sanchez had just one extra-base hit in his prior nine games…Righthander Zachary Nuding has been quietly excellent this season. In his last eight starts he’s allowed one or zero runs six times, including on Monday. Nuding pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run, striking out three. He lowered his ERA at Trenton to 2.71.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa managed just four hits in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, RF: 0-for-1 with four walks

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 1-for-2 with a walk

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Asheville scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to five Charleston a scare, but the RiverDogs held on for a 6-5 win.

The standouts:

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 1-for-1 with two walks

Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-4 with a home run.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Connecticut scored a run in the ninth off reliever Rony Bautista to win it in Staten Island’s 5-4 loss.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-4