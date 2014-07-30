Yankees daily prospect report: Severino back in control

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders blew a one-run lead entering the ninth inning, allowing three runs to Gwinnett in the top of the frame. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning, but Rob Refsnyder struck out to end the 6-5 loss with tying run Taylor Dugas at second base.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, 2B: 3-for-5 with a triple

Rob Refsnyder, RF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Austin Romine, DH: 1-for-3 with a walk

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton scored three times in the second inning during a 4-1 win over New Britain.

The standouts:

Luis Severino, RHP: Allowed two hits, two walks and one run (unearned) in 5.2 innings, striking out seven.

Jake Cave, LF: 2-for-5

Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with a walk

Tyler Austin, RF: 1-for-2 with two walks

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Charlotte scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth and Tampa lost, 5-4.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-3 with two walks

Greg Bird, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

Dante Bichette Jr., 3B: 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk

Eric Jagielo, DH: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

NOTES: Every pitcher for Tampa had the last name Smith: Caleb Smith started and was relieved by Chris Smith. Alex Smith pitched the eighth inning. They do not appear to be related.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Asheville scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Charleston in walk-off fashion, 10-8.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-4 with a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island managed just six hits and committed two errors during a 4-1 loss to Connecticut.

The standouts:

Bubba Jones, 1B: 2-for-3 with a walk