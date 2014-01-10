Yankees designate Vernon Wells for assignment, report says

Vernon Wells broke the news himself. Sort of.

The outfielder tweeted out a series of messages seemingly signifying that his time with the Yankees was over:

Be thankful and grateful in all things. Embrace each chapter in your book of life. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) January 10, 2014

Thank you @Yankees for the opportunity to be a part of such a storied franchise. #Blessed #NextChapter — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) January 10, 2014

Minutes later, ESPN's Buster Olney first officially reported the news.

The move makes sense for the Yankees, who were at their 40-man roster limit. Reported deals with reliever Matt Thornton and infielder Brian Roberts have yet to be announced since there's no room on the roster. The bulk of Wells' $21 million salary will not be paid by the Yankees. His salary will not count against their payroll for luxury tax purposes this season.

The Yankees' outfield is also already crowded, with Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Carlos Beltran and Alfonso Soriano expected to share playing time with Ichiro Suzuki in reserve.

Wells hit .233 with a .282 on-base percentage and 11 home runs in 2013. He hit .301 with 10 home runs through May 15, but posted just a .199 average and one home run the rest of the way.