Yankees, Francisco Cervelli avoid arbitration

Francisco Cervelli talks to the media before working out at...

Francisco Cervelli talks to the media before working out at George Steinbrenner Field during spring training in Tampa, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2013) Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By Nick Klopsis

The Yankees and catcher Francisco Cervelli have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Thursday.

The team did not disclose how much the deal was worth, but CBSSports.com's Jon Heyman reports that the deal is worth $700,000.

Cervelli played in 17 games in 2013, hitting .269 with a .377 on-base percentage, three home runs and eight RBIs. He broke his right hand on April 26 and suffered numerous setbacks during rehab, then was suspended 50 games on Aug. 5 for his involvement in the Biogenesis PED scandal. Cervelli told Newsday's Erik Boland that he got involved with Biogenesis because it represented a "quick fix" after he broke his left foot in 2011.

Cervelli has played in 201 games across six seasons with the Yankees. He is a career .271 hitter with a .343 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 79 RBIs.

