Yankees, Francisco Cervelli avoid arbitration

The Yankees and catcher Francisco Cervelli have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Thursday.

The team did not disclose how much the deal was worth, but CBSSports.com's Jon Heyman reports that the deal is worth $700,000.

Cervelli played in 17 games in 2013, hitting .269 with a .377 on-base percentage, three home runs and eight RBIs. He broke his right hand on April 26 and suffered numerous setbacks during rehab, then was suspended 50 games on Aug. 5 for his involvement in the Biogenesis PED scandal. Cervelli told Newsday's Erik Boland that he got involved with Biogenesis because it represented a "quick fix" after he broke his left foot in 2011.

Cervelli has played in 201 games across six seasons with the Yankees. He is a career .271 hitter with a .343 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 79 RBIs.