Yankees minor league rankings

1. ROB REFSNYDER, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA): .330 BA, .399 OBP, .546 SLG, 12 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2012)

Has 134 plate appearances at Triple-A now and has started three games in right field. His major league call-up should come sometime after the All-Star break.

2. LUIS SEVERINO, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 98 K, 21 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

In four starts since his promotion to Tampa, Severino has a 1.31 ERA and has allowed 11 hits and six walks in 20.2 innings, striking out 28. Was selected to the Futures Game.

3. AARON JUDGE, RF, Tampa (A+): .319 BA, .425 OBP, .528 SLG, 13 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

His eye has been amazing in Tampa; After walking 39 times with 59 strikeouts in Charleston, Judge has 17 walks and 21 strikeouts so far in Tampa.

4. ERIC JAGIELO, 3B, Tampa (A+): .251 BA, .337 OBP, .486 SLG, 11 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Was selected as a Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star. Jagielo is on a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Yankees.

5. PETER O’BRIEN, 1B, Trenton Thunder (AA): .266 BA, .306 OBP, .588 SLG, 29 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)

O’Brien may be pulling out of his month-plus malaise. He’s hitting .333 (12-for-36) in his last 10 games with six extra-base hits. He’s homered four times in his last five games.

6. TAYLOR DUGAS, OF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .297 BA, .396 OBP, .418 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2012)

Dugas doesn’t have much power, but he has a great eye. In 247 minor league games, he’s walked 145 times and struck out 113. He’s mostly played centerfield this season but is capable of playing all three outfield spots.

7. JARON LONG, RHP, Trenton (AA): 2.22 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 75 K, 11 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent

The son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long made his Double-A debut on July 8, allowing three earned runs and five hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out three and walked none.

8. BRADY LAIL, RHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A): 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 K, 16 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 18th round (2012)

Lail has walked one or none in nine of his last 10 starts. He’s struck out at least five hitters in eight of his last 10.

9. GARY SANCHEZ, C, Trenton (AA): .267 BA, .336 OBP, .421 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

Sanchez is 10-for-40 (.250) with two doubles and no home runs in his last 10 games. He’s playing better than last season, but his power has yet to truly go from potential to production.

10. JOSE PIRELA, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .324 BA, .363 OBP, .455 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Pirela has played first and second base, shortstop, leftfield and rightfield this season. He’s hitting .349 (15-for-43) in his last 10 games.

On the outside looking in:

11. JAIRO HEREDIA, RHP, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): 3.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 67 K, 19 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Heredia made four relief appearances to begin his time in Triple-A, striking out 11 and walking 10 in 9.1 innings. His first start, however, was very good. Heredia struck out five, walked none and allowed six hits and one earned run in five innings.

12. IAN CLARKIN, LHP, Charleston (A): 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 61 K, 19 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Currently on the seven-day disabled list. Clarkin is the third prospect on this list from an incredibly fruitful first round of the 2013 draft.

13. RAMON FLORES, RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .261 BA, .352 OBP, .447 SLG, 5 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Currently on the seven-day disabled list. Hasn’t played since June 1.

14. GREG BIRD, 1B, Tampa (A+): .271 BA, .359 OBP, .410 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Back injury delayed his start, then he slumped. Then he was on fire… but now he’s slumping again. It’s been a seesaw season for Bird thus far.

15. KYLE ROLLER, 1B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .304 BA, .390 OBP, .557 SLG, 17 HR

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2010)

His age threatens to kick him out of the “prospect” designation, but the power show has been impressive.

16. MIKE FORD, 1B, Charleston (A): .273 BA, .376 OBP, .423 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent

Ford is in the midst of a serious slump, going 5-for-34 (.147) over his last 10 games. He did homer on July 9, though.

17. DILLON MCNAMARA, RHP, Trenton (AA): 3.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 18 K, 3 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 27th round (2013)

McNamara shifted to starting this season and after three excellent starts with Staten Island, he was promoted to Double-A. McNamara struggled some in his first start, but there were also good signs. In three innings he allowed two hits, one walk and four earned runs and struck out four.

18. TYLER WEBB, LHP, Trenton (AA): 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 K, 15 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 10th round (2013)

In his last 10 appearances (16 innings) the reliever has struck out 20 and walked four.

19. RAFAEL DE PAULA, RHP, Tampa (A+): 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 90 K, 34 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

De Paula may be turning a corner. Last four starts: 22.1 innings, 17 hits, six walks, 19 strikeouts, three earned runs.

20. JACOB LINDGREN, LHP, Charleston (A): 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 9 K, 0 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2014)

In his first four pro games, Lindgren has pitched five innings and allowed three hits. He was the Yankees’ top selection in the 2014 draft (they had no first round pick).

21. TY HENSLEY, RHP, Gulf Coast Yankees (Rk): 2.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 12 K, 4 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Missed all of 2013 after needing hip surgery. Has dominating stuff but can be wild. In 23.1 pro innings, he’s allowed 11 walks, hit four batters and thrown a wild pitch.

22. JOSE CAMPOS, RHP, Season hasn’t started yet

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Had Tommy John surgery in 2013. Is one of the Yankees better prospects when healthy. Was acquired, along with Michael Pineda, from Seattle.

23. DANTE BICHETTE, 3B, Tampa (A+): .286 BA, .372 OBP, .428 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Is hitting .333 (13-for-39) in his last 10 games. Six of those 13 hits have gone for extra bases.

24. MANNY BANUELOS, LHP, Trenton (AA): 4.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 41 K, 15 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Mexico

Banuelos is still trying to come back from 2012 Tommy John surgery. In his last three starts he’s pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 13 hits, four walks and striking out six.

25. BRANDEN PINDER, RHP, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 1.82 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 22 K, 4 BB

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 16th round (2011)

Currently on the seven-day disabled list. The reliever hasn’t pitched since May 25.

26. JAKE CAVE, CF, Tampa (A+): .305 BA, .357 OBP, .394 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2011)

Had 16 extra-base hits during his first two months (220 at-bats), but has just seven in the last two months (151 at-bats).

27. SLADE HEATHCOTT, CF, Trenton (AA): .182 BA, .250 OBP, .242 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2009)

Heathcott is on the seven-day disabled list. He has just 33 at-bats this season and hasn’t played since May 27. After an underwhelming 2013 (.738 OPS) at Trenton, this season was important to see if he could bounce back. So far, he hasn’t had the opportunity to really try.

28. TYLER AUSTIN, 1B/RF, Trenton (AA): .248 BA, .311 OBP, .363 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2010)

Has a hit in seven of last 10 games, but is just 9-for-40 (.225) in his last 10 overall.

29. LUIS TORRENS, C, Staten Island Yankees (A-): .302 BA, .394 OBP, .477 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 18 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

In 11 games with Staten Island, Torrens is 18-for-33 (.447) with 29 total bases.

30. CHRISTOPHER BREEN, 1B/LF, Staten Island (A-): .291 BA, .392 OBP, .500 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 12th round (2012)

Having a breakout season. Of his 25 hits, 11 have gone for extra bases.

31. AUSTIN DECARR, RHP, Gulf Coast (Rk): 1.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 7 K, 1 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 3rd round (2014)

In his first three pro games, DeCarr, who was selected out of Connecticut’s Salisbury Prep, allowed five hits in 4.2 innings.

32. THAIRO ESTRADA, SS, Staten Island (A-): .271 BA, .348 OBP, .288 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 18 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Estrada hasn’t played since July 4. Was hitting .371 (13-for-35) in his last 10 games.

33. GOSUKE KATOH, 2B, Charleston (A): .228 BA, .321 OBP, .350 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2013)

Katoh struggled in his first two months, going 24-for-137 (.175). Since the start of June, Katoh’s hit .290 (34-for-117).

34. MASON WILLIAMS, CF, Trenton (AA): .211 BA, .287 OBP, .280 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2010)

Williams put himself on the prospect map with excellent campaigns in 2011 and 2012. But he’s 82-for-408 (.200) in parts of two seasons at Double-A and is in danger of falling off prospect sheets altogether.

THE TEAMS:

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS, International League (AAA): Record: 46-50, 6thplace. Last week: 4-3

TRENTON THUNDER, Eastern League (AA): Record: 43-51, 5thplace. Last week: 3-4

TAMPA YANKEES, Florida State League (A+): Record: 44-47, 4th place. Last week: 1-6

CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 41-51, 4th place. Last week: 5-1

STATEN ISLAND YANKEES, New York-Pennsylvania League (A-): 15-13, T-2nd place. Last week: 4-4