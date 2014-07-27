SportsBaseball

Yankees minor league rankings

Yankees prospect Luis Severino of the World Team looks on during batting practice prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game against the U.S. Team at Target Field on July 13, 2014 in Minneapolis. Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By Cody Derespina

1. ROB REFSNYDER
2B/RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA): .325 BA,
.393 OBP, .531 SLG, 13 HRs
AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2012)
Was scuffling at the plate, but is 6-for-16 with two doubles and a home run in his last four games.

2. LUIS SEVERINO
RHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 111 Ks, 23 BBs
AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic.
Has 13 strikeouts and just two walks in nine innings since a promotion to Trenton.

3. AARON JUDGE
RF, Tampa Yankees (A+): .319 BA, .420 OBP, .504 SLG, 13 HRs
AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)
Batting .342 (13-for-38) in his last 10 games, but doesn't have an extra-base hit.

4. ERIC JAGIELO
3B, Tampa (A+): .237 BA, .317 OBP, .465 SLG, 13 HRs
AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)
Has struggled in July (.167 average) after missing all of June with an injury.

5. PETER O'BRIEN
1B, Trenton Thunder (AA): .264 BA, .306 OBP, .579 SLG, 30 HRs
AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)
In his last six games, O’Brien is 8-for-21 with five doubles and a home run.

6. TAYLOR DUGAS
OF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .299 BA, .393 OBP,
.409 SLG, 1 HR
AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2012)
In 254 career minor-league games, he’s walked 147 times and struck out 116.

7. JARON LONG
RHP, Trenton (AA): 2.12 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 85 Ks, 12 BBs
AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent
The son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long has only walked one hitter in 18 innings at Double-A.

8. GARY SANCHEZ

C, Trenton (AA): .273 BA, .338 OBP, .417 SLG, 10 HRs
AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic
Sanchez has a hit in each of his last 10 games and is batting .317 during that span — but the powerful prospect has only one extra-base hit.

9. GREG BIRD
1B, Tampa (A+): .283 BA, .372 OBP, .449 SLG, 7 HRs
AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)
Has 14 hits in his last nine games, including three home runs and three doubles.

10. IAN CLARKIN
LHP, Charleston RiverDogs (A): 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 68 K,s 20 BBs
AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)
Clarkin has struck out seven, walked one and allowed just two hits in five innings since coming off the disabled list.

THE TEAMS

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS, International League (AAA): Record: 51-55, 5th place. Last week: 5-2
TRENTON THUNDER, Eastern League (AA): Record: 50-57, 5thplace. Last week: 5-3
TAMPA YANKEES, Florida State League (A+): Record: 52-52, 4th place. Last week: 7-0
CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 51-53, 3rd place. Last week: 5-1
STATEN ISLAND YANKEES, New York-Pennsylvania League (A-): 21-20, 2nd place. Last week: 4-3

