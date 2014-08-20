Yankees prospect report: Brady Lail tosses six no-hit innings

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday, the top four of whom emulated their major league franchise by playing one-run games:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: With the RailRiders down by two, the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jose Pirela hit a bases-clearing, walk-off triple on a line drive to right, securing a 6-5 win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over Syracuse.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, CF: 3-for-5 with a triple and a home run

Zelous Wheeler, SS: 0-for-2 with two walks

Taylor Dugas, LF: 0-for-2 with two walks

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Francisco Arcia and Dante Bichette hit back-to-back one out singles. But Mason Williams grounded out and Dan Fiorito struck out swinging to end the potential rally as Trenton fell to New Hampshire, 2-1.

The standouts:

Tyler Austin, DH: 1-for-3 with a walk

Dante Bichette Jr., 3B: 1-for-3 with a walk

Luis Severino, RHP: Allowed one hit, one walk and two runs (both earned) in three innings, striking out three.

Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Struck out two in two perfect innings

NOTES: Severino, making his first since July 29 due to a stint on the disabled list, threw 38 pitches, 23 for strikes. He had three groundouts and three flyouts…Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was in attendance and commented on several of the position players and pitchers. You can read his thoughts on the Trentonian blog.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Clinging to a one-run lead with two outs and two on in the bottom of the ninth, Tampa reliever Chris Smith allowed a walk-off, two-run single to Brevard County’s Tyrone Taylor on a soft pop up to the second baseman. Brevard County won 2-1.

The standouts:

Brady Lail, RHP: Allowed two walks in six hitless, scoreless innings, striking out three

Eric Jagielo, DH: 1-for-4

Aaron Judge, RF: 1-for-4

NOTES: Tampa managed just four hits, all singles. Mark Payton drew the only walk…Lail got nine groundouts and three flyouts. After Lail exited, Kyle Haynes carried the potential no-hitter into the eighth inning. But Alfredo Rodriguez singled with one out. Rodriguez was later caught stealing on a “strike-‘em-out, throw-‘em-out” double play.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston took a four-run lead following a five-run outburst in the third and held on for an 8-7 win over Greenville.

The standouts:

Abiatal Avelino, DH: 2-for-6 with a double

Miguel Andujar, 3B: 3-for-5 with a double and a home run

Yeicok Calderon, RF: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island was off.