Yankees on Twitter: Vote Jeter or we're not friends

A New York baseball team sent out an embarrassingly bad tweet.

And it wasn't the Mets.

The Yankees, trying to push Derek Jeter's All-Star candidacy in his final season, tweeted the following on Monday morning:

Text a friend "If you haven't voted Jeter yet, we aren't friends anymore. http://t.co/R0rXyRpL3v" #VoteJeter — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 23, 2014

It's bad enough that the Yankees' account on Twitter forgot to close the quote (the quote should close after anymore, not the link -- but that's miniscule compared to the content), but they're giving an entirely new level of meaning to "This One Counts", the All-Star Game motto.

Aside from wanting to end friendships (always a worthy endeavor), here are other reasons not to vote for Jeter:

- Jeter is hitting .267 with a .320 on-base percentage and .317 slugging percentage; All are full-season career-lows for the Captain.

- Jeter ranks 11th out of 12 qualified American League shortstops in Wins Above Replacement with 0.4 WAR, according to Fangraphs.com.

- Jeter's one home run is tied with J.J. Hardy for last among qualified AL shortstops.

- Jeter's OBP is eighth among qualified AL shortstops.

- Jeter's slugging percentage is last among qualified AL shortstops.

- Jeter has -3 Defensive Runs Saved, eighth among qualified AL shortstops.

- Jeter has a -1.5 Ultimate Zone Rating, eighth among qualified AL shortstops.

- AL shortstops who are better than Jeter include: Hardy (.295/.322/.375), Alexei Ramirez (.299/.331/.418) and Erick Aybar (.283/.322/.423). That's to say nothing of Xander Bogaerts, who has excellent stats, but was recently moved to third base to accommodate Stephen Drew.

- The All-Star Game decides World Series home field advantage (for some reason), and you should probably want the best players playing. But, hey, #Season2Remember and all.

So I won't be voting for Jeter.

Even if that means we're not friends anymore.