Yankees veterans are Panama-bound

VIERA, Fla. -- The Yankees, who will play two games this weekend in Panama City held in honor of Mariano Rivera, will depart early Thursday night.

Among those scheduled to go are Derek Jeter, CC Sabathia, Brian McCann, David Robertson, Alfonso Soriano, Carlos Beltran, Adam Warren, John Ryan Murphy, Gary Sanchez, Jose Gil, Anna and Solarte.

Few veterans make long trips of any kind during the spring, but Girardi said he didn’t see this kind of trip in the middle of spring training being a hardship.

“I think the guys are excited to go for Mo,” Girardi said.