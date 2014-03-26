SportsBaseball

Yankees' Willie Randolph photobombs Joe Girardi

Former Major League player and manager Willie Randolph reacts after...

Former Major League player and manager Willie Randolph reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the American League Division Series. (Oct. 11, 2012) Credit: AP

By Nick Klopsis

Willie Randolph turned in the performance of Yankees spring training on Tuesday night.

The Yankees' bench coach photobombed manager Joe Girardi's in-game TV interview on Tuesday night aganst the Blue Jays.

Everything about it was flawless -- the way Randolph sneaks up behind Girardi without anybody noticing, the face he makes and the way he slinks back as if he didn't just photobomb the manager.

Watch a GIF of the photobomb below. (Mobile users can access the GIF at https://imgflip.com/gif/7rjj1.)

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?