Yankees' Willie Randolph photobombs Joe Girardi

Willie Randolph turned in the performance of Yankees spring training on Tuesday night.

The Yankees' bench coach photobombed manager Joe Girardi's in-game TV interview on Tuesday night aganst the Blue Jays.

Everything about it was flawless -- the way Randolph sneaks up behind Girardi without anybody noticing, the face he makes and the way he slinks back as if he didn't just photobomb the manager.

Watch a GIF of the photobomb below. (Mobile users can access the GIF at https://imgflip.com/gif/7rjj1.)