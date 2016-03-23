SportsBaseball

Yankees worth $3.4 billion and Mets worth $1.65 billion, Forbes says

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: General view as CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch to Adam Rosales #9 of the Texas Rangers in the second inning on May 23, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By The Associated Press

Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $3.4 billion, up 6 percent from last year and the highest evaluation for the 19th straight year.

In its annual rankings, released Wednesday, Forbes claims the average value of a Major League Baseball team increased 7 percent in the last year to $1.3 billion.

It projects the Los Angeles Dodgers as second at $2.5 billion, followed by Boston ($2.3 billion), San Francisco ($2.25 billion), the Chicago Cubs ($2.2 billion) and the Mets ($1.65 billion).

Miami is last at $675 million and Oakland 29th at $725 million. The estimate of Houston’s value increased 38 percent to $1.1 billion after a new broadcasting deal.

Top 10 most valuable MLB teams:

RankTeamApprox. Value in Billions

1. Yankees$3.4

2. Dodgers $2.5

3. Red Sox $2.3

4. Giants $2.25

5. Cubs $2.2

6. Mets $1.65

7. Cardinals$1.6

8. Angels $1.34

9. Nationals $1.3

10. Phillies $1.235

