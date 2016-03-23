Yankees worth $3.4 billion and Mets worth $1.65 billion, Forbes says
Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $3.4 billion, up 6 percent from last year and the highest evaluation for the 19th straight year.
In its annual rankings, released Wednesday, Forbes claims the average value of a Major League Baseball team increased 7 percent in the last year to $1.3 billion.
It projects the Los Angeles Dodgers as second at $2.5 billion, followed by Boston ($2.3 billion), San Francisco ($2.25 billion), the Chicago Cubs ($2.2 billion) and the Mets ($1.65 billion).
Miami is last at $675 million and Oakland 29th at $725 million. The estimate of Houston’s value increased 38 percent to $1.1 billion after a new broadcasting deal.
Top 10 most valuable MLB teams:
RankTeamApprox. Value in Billions
1. Yankees$3.4
2. Dodgers $2.5
3. Red Sox $2.3
4. Giants $2.25
5. Cubs $2.2
6. Mets $1.65
7. Cardinals$1.6
8. Angels $1.34
9. Nationals $1.3
10. Phillies $1.235