Yankees worth $3.4 billion and Mets worth $1.65 billion, Forbes says

Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $3.4 billion, up 6 percent from last year and the highest evaluation for the 19th straight year.

In its annual rankings, released Wednesday, Forbes claims the average value of a Major League Baseball team increased 7 percent in the last year to $1.3 billion.

It projects the Los Angeles Dodgers as second at $2.5 billion, followed by Boston ($2.3 billion), San Francisco ($2.25 billion), the Chicago Cubs ($2.2 billion) and the Mets ($1.65 billion).

Miami is last at $675 million and Oakland 29th at $725 million. The estimate of Houston’s value increased 38 percent to $1.1 billion after a new broadcasting deal.