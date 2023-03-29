Three reasons the Yankee will be good this year, and three reasons for caution

WHY THE YANKEES WILL BE GOOD

1. AARON JUDGE. Hard not to begin here. Judge, who will turn 31 on April 26, is coming off one of the best offensive seasons any player has ever had — an AL-record 62-homer year that helped him earn MVP honors and a record nine-year, $360 million contract. What might his 2023 look like without the pressure of looming free agency?

2. THAT BULLPEN. It’s a roll call of arms that, on paper, looks to be an embarrassment of riches. Clay Holmes, Michael King, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga and Ron Marinaccio each has the potential to be the leading man in most other teams’ bullpens. And that doesn’t even include Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino — who will start the year on the IL — or Bay Shore’s Greg Weissert, whose stuff, some of his fellow relievers say, is as nasty as anyone’s.

3. THE YOUTH MOVEMENT. In terms of their regulars, the Yankees are a mostly veteran team, but youngsters such as Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera are expected to be significant contributors this season. Late in the season, Jasson Dominguez — aka “The Martian” — could help as well.

WHY THEY MAY DISAPPOINT

1. ABOUT THOSE VETERANS. While not long in the tooth, the Yankees do feature their share of regulars who are 30-plus. That doesn’t necessarily make them more prone to injuries but it is a concern, especially when it comes to Anthony Rizzo (age 33), Giancarlo Stanton (33), DJ LeMahieu (34) and Josh Donaldson (37).

2. THIN ON STARTERS. Even with Carlos Rodon starting the season on the IL, the Yankees should be all right when it comes to their rotation, assuming Luis Severino (lat strain) is OK. But another injury to the group could be devastating as there’s little organizational depth in that area.

3. COMING UP SHORT. Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe spent spring training impressing the organization, including their teammates, and Volpe wound up winning the shortstop job. Still, impressive as the touted prospects have been, there’s no guarantees when it comes to the daily grind of a big-league season.