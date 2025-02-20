Yankees, Aaron Boone agree to two-year contract extension through 2027

As the Yankees prepare to defend their American League crown, manager Aaron Boone will lead the way with some additional job security.

Boone and the Yankees agreed to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. The deal keeps Boone under contract through the 2027 season.

Boone, 51, entered spring training without a contract beyond this season. The club picked up its option in his contract for the 2025 campaign in November shortly after Boone guided the team to the World Series.

Hired to replace Joe Girardi after the 2017 season, Boone has never truly been embraced by Yankees fans. He’s also never been in danger of losing his job as he has consistently been in the good graces of the club hierarchy — Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman most significantly. Boone also has been overwhelmingly well-liked by his players, with Aaron Judge heading that list.

Boone has gone the longest (seven years) of any Yankees manager without a title but has been successful overall after taking the job with no previous coaching or managing experience.

He’s compiled a 603-429 record (.584) and has led the Yankees to six postseason appearances. Last season, he guided the club to the American League East title — with an AL-best 94-68 record — and its first World Series appearance since 2009.

With Erik Boland