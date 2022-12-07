Aaron Judge to return to Yankees on megadeal, reports say

Aaron Judge is returning to the Yankees.

The MVP slugger and American League single-season home run record-holder has agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Judge, who will turn 31 in April, hit 62 home runs last season, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year old AL record and captivating the baseball world amid the Yankees' playoff push. He also made a simultaneous push for the Triple Crown but fell just short, finishing second to the Twins' Luis Arraez in batting average.

Judge finished the season with a .311 average, 131 RBIs, 111 walks, a .425 on-base percentage, .686 slugging percentage and 1.111 OPS in 157 games.





Yankees GM Brian Cashman said in November that Judge had an offer in hand from the Yankees as he embarked on free agency, and an ESPN report on Nov. 30 put that offer "in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million."

Judge, who was named TIME's 2022 Athlete of the Year, told the magazine that he was upset with the fact that the Yankees leaked their initial offer before the season.

“We kind of said, 'Hey, let’s keep this between us,' ” Judge told the magazine. “I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like.”

Aside from that, Judge's camp had been fairly quiet publicly regarding his free agency. The only teams he was known to meet with were the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, whom he reportedly met with during Thanksgiving week. Judge grew up in Linden, California, about 95 miles from San Francisco.





Judge’s interest level in the Giants wasn't publicly known, but he did lay out his top priority during his MVP news conference.

“For me, I want to win,” Judge said. “I’ve come pretty close with the Yankees . . . My ultimate most important thing is I want to be in a winning culture and be on a team that's committed to winning. Not only for the remainder of my playing career, but I want a legacy to kind of live on within the organization. It's just first and foremost about being in a winning culture and a winning future.”





With Erik Boland