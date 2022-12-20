Yankees officially announce Aaron Judge deal

It's official: Aaron Judge is back with the Yankees.

The club formally announced what had been known for weeks: they re-signed Judge, the American League home run king and defending AL MVP, to a nine-year deal.

While the Yankees did not officially disclose any financials, the deal is worth $360 million and keeps Judge in pinstripes through the 2031 season.

The deal had been unofficial since the news first broke on Dec. 7, as Judge still needed to pass a physical, but Judge himself confirmed the agreement that day when his All Rise Foundation tweeted: “The Judge has rendered a verdict. Back to New York.”

Wednesday’s news culminated an overall remarkable 2022 for Judge, who bet big on himself in the spring when he turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer and then proceeded to draw up a winning lottery ticket for himself during a regular season in which he hit an American League-record 62 homers en route to winning his first AL MVP.

Judge, who will turn 31 in April, broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old AL home run record and captivated the baseball world amid the Yankees' playoff push. He also made a simultaneous push for the Triple Crown but fell just short, finishing second to the Twins' Luis Arraez in batting average. Judge finished the season with a .311 average, 131 RBIs, 111 walks, a .425 on-base percentage, .686 slugging percentage and 1.111 OPS in 157 games.

The team will hold a press conference for the re-signing on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Judge, Hal Steinbrenner, Randy Levine, Lonn Trost, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone, Judge’s agent Page Odle and his wife Samantha will be on the dais.

With Erik Boland