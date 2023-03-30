Aaron Judge homers in first at-bat on Yankees Opening Day vs. San Francisco Giants

Aaron Judge needed two pitches to pick up where he left off last season.

On the second pitch he saw on Opening Day, the Yankees slugger blasted a solo home run to centerfield off Giants starter Logan Webb.

Judge's home run gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead after Gerrit Cole struck out the side in the top half of the first inning.

Judge set an American League record last season with 62 home runs en route to winning the MVP. In the offseason, he re-signed with the Yankees on a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe walked in his first at-bat and later picked up the first stolen base of his career.

Cole registered the first seven outs via strikeouts and has 10 through four innings.