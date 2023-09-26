Signs point to no toe surgery for Yankees' Aaron Judge

TORONTO – All indications are Aaron Judge will avoid surgery in the offseason.

Though surgery was never considered a strong possibility after the outfielder returned from the ligament tear in his right big toe that cost him 42 games earlier in the season, a procedure over the winter wasn’t concretely ruled out.

Aaron Boone all but did that on Tuesday.

“My understanding is no,” Boone said before Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. “I’ve kind of felt that way for a while. The belief is that it’s gone about as well as it [could] since he’s come back.”

Judge suffered the injury June 3 at Dodger Stadium when he crashed through the bullpen fence in rightfield making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez.

Judge started slow after returning to the lineup July 28 but still leads the Yankees — and is fourth in the American League — with 35 homers. Judge is hitting .266 but has a 1.007 OPS and is the reigning AL Player of the Week after going 9-for-17 (.529) with three homers, three doubles, four walks and eight RBIs in five games from Sept. 18-24. The reigning AL MVP, who leads the league with 48 walks since coming off the IL, has reached base in 39-of-84 plate appearances in his previous 19 games, with a .464 on-base percentage in that span.

As the Yankees spiraled toward playoff elimination in the season’s second half, which officially occurred Sunday, there was speculation about resting Judge the rest of the year. But Judge — who wanted, and still wants, no part of that — has gradually been moving better as the weeks have passed.

“The hope was that he would improve as it’s gone along, and I think that’s been the case,” Boone said. “That’s what I’ve seen. The way he’s been able to move around the bases and things like that, I think it’s been a steady improvement the whole time, and I think that’s what’s been encouraging.”