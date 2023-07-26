Aaron Judge could return Friday when Yankees begin series vs. first-place Orioles

It isn’t official – and likely won’t be until Friday – but there are strong indications Aaron Judge will be activated in time for this weekend’s series against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I think we’re taking it day by day and huddling up at the end of the day, seeing what the next steps are,” Aaron Boone said late Wednesday afternoon shortly after a published report stated the Yankees planned to activate Judge Friday. “Right now, it’s seeing how he came out of today and how that went, where we’re at and if we need to keep doing more.”

Judge, who hasn’t played since June 3 when he suffered a sprained right big toe while crashing through the bullpen fence in rightfield in a game at Dodger Stadium, played simulated games Tuesday and Wednesday at the club’s minor-league complex in Tampa.

“Hit a long home run to right-center in one of his ABs and appeared to be moving around well,” one talent evaluator told Newsday on Tuesday after that afternoon’s game. “I did not see him favoring [the toe] . . . I would be encouraged.”

The Yankees, and Judge, seem to have been plenty encouraged as well.

Judge, who in the words of one observer, rocketed a “hard-hit double off the fence” in his first at-bat Wednesday, was seen cleaning out his locker and loading items into his car at the complex after that afternoon’s game, another indication he could soon be headed north (Judge maintains a home in Tampa).

The Yankees, who start a three-game series against the AL East-leading Orioles Friday night, are slated to fly to Baltimore at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Yankees entered Wednesday night's game in last place, nine games behind the Orioles, and three games behind the Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

It goes without saying they are desperate for the return of Judge, without whom they entered Wednesday 18-23 in his absence. The Yankees' offense has been mostly punchless without him, slashing .220/.295/.376 since June 4.

Judge, the reigning AL MVP, was well on his way to another standout season at the time of the injury, hitting .291 with 19 homers, 40 RBIs and 1.078 OPS in 49 games. Even with the missed time, he still leads the club in home runs, with Gleyber Torres next at 16, that total accomplished in 100 games.

What remains in question is just how effective Judge will be once back in the lineup. The 31-year-old, signed to a 9-year, $360 million free agent contract last winter, has said multiple times during the rehab process the goal wasn’t for him to be completely free of pain or discomfort before coming back. Early on, he realized that likely wasn’t going to happen in 2023.

“It’s not going to be pain-free,” Judge said recently. “We’ll just get as close to manageable as we can.”

Judge played in rightfield in both simulated games, the Yankees choosing that route for their captain as to have him in a controlled environment.

“We’ll try and set up situations to make sure there’s action in play, or script some things a little bit more so that not only is he getting the volume of being out there for an hour or two hours, getting the live at-bats, but trying to replicate things that would come up in the game as much as we can,” Boone said.

Judge said pretty much from the start of the rehab process that, to him, the biggest hurdle in returning would be running at full speed and all that entails for game-action, primarily being able to stop and start with minimal discomfort in the toe.

It appears that final hurdle has been cleared at last.