Yankees' Aaron Judge ready to build off historic season

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge spent hardly any time at all luxuriating in the accomplishments of last season.

Judge, of course, is coming off a historic 2022, a year in which the outfielder hit an American League record 62 homers — breaking Roger Maris’ mark of 61 set in 1961 — en route to capturing the AL MVP in a landslide.

But for Judge, who also batted .311 and added an MLB-leading 131 RBIs, a .425 on-base percentage and a 1.111 OPS, the achievements from one of the best offensive seasons ever stayed in his mind only briefly.

“I think a day or two,” said Judge, whom the Yankees, after more than a few nervous moments for the franchise, brought back on a record nine-year, $360 million free agent contract in early December. “You kind of soak it in. For me when I was reviewing the season, reviewing my swing, stuff I need to improve on and kind of soak it in when you look back on some of the moments that happened and [say], ‘I can’t believe that happened or that situation happened.’

"But for me, it’s easy to turn to the page because by the time we got kicked out of the postseason, there’s teams that are already a couple of weeks into their offseason and have already turned the page and already made improvements. So I can’t sit back and say, ‘I did X, Y and Z.’ I have to keep moving forward. So you acknowledge it, appreciate it but understand we still have a long way to go and there’s work to do.”

And for Judge — who coyly and with a smile didn’t outright dismiss the possibility of again making a run at 60 homers, saying “We’ll see. You never know what could happen” — all of that work was channeled toward the Yankees winning World Series title No. 28.

It has been, for Yankees fans at any rate, an eternity since title No. 27 came in 2009, four years before Judge was drafted.

“A lot of unfinished business here,” said Judge, named by owner Hal Steinbrenner the 16th team captain in club history back in the late December news conference that officially announced his new deal. “That’s why we play this game. You play to win, you play to be on top. When you play in New York, that’s the one and only goal. Besides going out there and winning your division and putting yourself in a good spot for the postseason. That’s what drives me day in and day out.”

Judge, who turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer before last season, has come close to that goal in his time in pinstripes but only that. Close.

The Yankees lost to the Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series in 2017, Judge’s breakout Rookie of the Year season, and fell to the Red Sox in four games in the Division Series in 2018. A six-game loss to the Astros in the ALCS followed in 2019 and there was a five-game ALDS loss to the Rays in 2020. Next came a flameout to the Red Sox in the 2021 AL wild-card game and then last October’s four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros in the ALCS.

Judge, who turns 31 on April 26, remembers the cold silence from each of those losing clubhouses.

“That silence in that clubhouse after a [postseason] loss is probably the worst feeling a ballplayer can have,” Judge said. “You don’t know what to say, you don’t know what to do. All of a sudden you’re going from every day preparing for this game . . . to now you’re done and your offseason begins . . . it bothers me and it bothers the group as well every year that we don’t finish what we started.”

Judge, in surveying what is expected to be around him, believes the roster is better than the one that fell to the Astros.

“I think you start at the top when you’ve got a guy like Carlos Rodon to the mix and into our rotation, that plays a big part of it,” Judge said. “Pitching and defense win you ballgames down the stretch and having a balanced lineup. And I think with a lot young guys we have coming up, fighting for shortstop, fighting for leftfield, there’s quite a few opportunities with [those players'] bat-to-ball skills, great defensive skills. And when you add in the rotation we have, we’re going to be in a good position moving forward. But we haven’t played any games yet, so we’ll see what we’ve got down the road.”