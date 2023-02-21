Anthony Volpe ready to pick Willie Randolph's brain

TAMPA, Fla. — What is expected to be the most chronicled story of Yankees spring training — the wide-open four-way competition for starting shortstop — officially got underway Monday during the first full-squad workout at Steinbrenner Field.

Prospect Anthony Volpe is the most hyped member of that group, which includes incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa as well as Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Volpe, 21, who appeared more than comfortable going through various drills on Day 1 of his first big-league camp, has a long way to go toward winning the job.

But the infielder, whose maturity has been noted by talent evaluators both inside and outside the Yankees’ organization almost from the time he was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, made a positive impression off the field Monday as well.

Speaking post-workout, Volpe — whose parents are Yankees fans and who grew up in New Jersey “idolizing” Derek Jeter, in his words — was asked whom he is most looking forward to spending time with and talking to in the home clubhouse.

“Willie Randolph,” Volpe said of the six-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Yankees in 1977-78. “I’m just excited to sit on the bench and talk to him.”

Randolph, 68, again is a guest instructor in camp and the Yankees would like all of the young shortstops — as well as other infielders — to spend time during the upcoming exhibition season talking to him in the dugout during games.

“It means he wants to learn, he wants to be a sponge [for information],” said Randolph, who quickly steered the conversation away from himself but clearly was flattered when Volpe’s comments were relayed to him.

Aaron Boone also smiled when hearing of Volpe’s choice, but for different reasons.

“I think it speaks to his awareness [historically] and certainly Willie’s impact within this organization throughout his career and still,” the manager said. “But all the things we know so far about Anthony, when you say that, it’s not that surprising.”

Boone has said he plans for all of those contending for the shortstop job to play multiple infield positions, as there simply aren’t enough innings at shortstop to go around. And Volpe is fine with that.

“I’ll play catcher, I’ll pitch,” he said. “I’ll play wherever.”

Here’s Jhony

Righthander Jhony Brito, a pitcher the Yankees quietly have high expectations for and who will get a long look as a contender for a bullpen spot, threw live batting practice Monday to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson during a simulated game.

“I thought he was good, especially facing some big boys there and a little crowd [in the stands],” Boone said. “You like to see how they react. I think his first several pitches were balls, I thought he settled in. His fastball, I think, will play and I could definitely seeing him being a guy that can help us at some point.”