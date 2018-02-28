Aaron Judge to make spring training debut as DH Wednesday for Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — No news is good news as far as Aaron Judge is concerned.

The rightfielder, despite a report Tuesday suggesting otherwise, is on schedule with his shoulder and is slated to make his spring training debut Wednesday against the Tigers.

“No worries,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.

Judge, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Nov. 21, has been brought along at a slower pace this spring, which has been the plan based on discussions with the team doctor.

“Not from any setback,” Cashman said. “He said he wanted to give [Judge] more time, so we adjusted about a week or two before camp started. So he’s just getting a little late out of the gates, but better safe than sorry.”

Judge will DH Wednesday, Aaron Boone said, but only because Giancarlo Stanton DH’d in his previous game Monday and Boone didn’t want him to DH two straight games. Judge, who took live batting practice three of the last four days — further proof there have been no setbacks with the shoulder — will start in rightfield on Friday.

Gleyber talk

Cashman restated that “we’re going to go with the best players,” out of camp, meaning that if Gleyber Torres starts the season in the minors it won’t be because of the extra year of control the Yankees would get by having the prospect spend the first 2½ weeks there. But Cashman did lay the groundwork for that possibility, referencing that the 21-year-old, in competition for the starting job at second, has only 23 games of Triple-A ball under his belt.

“That will obviously be something we wrestle with depending on how the rest of the competition looks compared to him,” Cashman said.

Slotting in

Boone said CC Sabathia will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday in Clearwater against the Phillies and Masahiro Tanaka will have his first outing Friday in Tampa against the Braves.