Adam Warren gets the call from Yankees

Rookie Adam Warren, the 24-year-old righthander taken in the fourth round of the 2009 draft out of North Carolina, has had an up-and-down year with Triple-A Scranton, going 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA. He pitched very well until his last couple of outings, in which he was 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings.

"He's progressing," one minor-league talent evaluator said of Warren late last week, speaking before the Yankees' rotation took a double hit yesterday. "Not quite ready yet, but getting there."

General manager Brian Cashman said David Phelps would have gotten the call if he wasn't in the process of getting stretched out.

But Cashman said of Warren yesterday, "He's earned the right" to get the call.