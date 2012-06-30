White Sox pummel Warren, pound 19 hits in 14-7 win over Yankees

Joe Girardi admitted he didn't know what he'd get out of Adam Warren on Friday night.

"Major-league debut, you're never sure what to expect," Girardi said before the game. "We've all been there. You go through some very nervous times and some anxiety leading up to the game. And usually once you get out there, things kind of fall into place, and that's what I hope for."

But what he got was a train wreck of an outing. Warren, 24, a rookie righthander considered one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, couldn't make it out of the third inning against the White Sox as the Yankees fell, 14-7, on a steamy night in front of 44,265 at the Stadium.

Warren was pulled after allowing eight hits and six runs in 21/3 innings, including home runs by A.J. Pierzynski and Paul Konerko. He didn't take the loss -- which went to rookie David Phelps -- as the Yankees took him off the hook on Jayson Nix's two-run double in the fourth that tied the score at 6-6. But it was all White Sox after that.

Pierzynski added a second home run and Alexei Ramirez also homered as the White Sox had 19 hits. Ramirez had four hits and Pierzynski, Konerko and Gordon Beckham had three each. It got so bad that outfielder Dewayne Wise made his major-league pitching debut in the ninth. He got Konerko to fly to center and retired Alex Rios on a grounder to short.

Wise -- who joked that he would have liked to have faced former White Sox teammate Pierzynski -- became the first position player to pitch in a home game for the Yankees since shortstop Gene Michael on Aug. 26, 1968, in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Angels.

Wise last pitched as a high school sophomore. "Russ [Martin] came out and asked me what pitches do I throw and I said, 'Man, nothing but fastballs. I'll just try and lay it in there and hopefully they roll it over.' "

Girardi didn't make too much of the loss. "It's a bad night. Every team has them," he said. "It's one game. I guarantee you every team in baseball is going to give up over 10 runs one game this year."

The Yankees gave Warren a quick 4-0 lead on Curtis Granderson's two-run homer and Andruw Jones' two-run double, but he gave it back just as quickly. "It's frustrating because I take pride in going deep into games,'' he said, "and that wasn't the case tonight. I'm just going to learn from it and move on. I didn't think I had my strengths tonight as far as fastball command and my delivery felt a little bit off tonight. It might have been a little bit of it being the first time out there.''

Said Girardi, "It's his first start and you try not to form too much of an opinion, but it just didn't look like he located as well as I've seen him locate. That can happen your first start."

Girardi said a roster move likely will be made before Saturday's game, and Warren's bags already were packed in the clubhouse. Indications were D.J. Mitchell would be recalled from Triple-A.

Phelps, called up earlier in the day for exactly the situation that occurred, replaced Warren in the third. He allowed two runs in 31/3 innings -- including a home run by Pierzynski that put the White Sox ahead for good -- and left with the Yankees trailing 8-6.

Cory Wade allowed Ramirez's two-run homer in the seventh and then gave up five hits in a span of six batters in a four-run ninth before being replaced by Wise.

"I said you're going to go through a lot of emotions and this day's going to go really fast for you once it gets started," Girardi had told Warren. But it was the outing that wound up ending quickly.

Warren walked two in a 25-pitch first inning but allowed no runs, and he was spotted a 4-0 lead before he went back to the mound.

Derek Jeter doubled on Jose Quintana's second pitch, giving him career hit No. 3,185 to send him past Cal Ripken Jr. for 13th place on the all-time list.

Granderson then lofted what appeared to be a long flyout to right. But the ball carried and carried . . . just over the wall in right-center for his 22nd homer. The blast ended Quintana's 16-inning scoreless streak. Jones' two-out, two-run double made it 4-0.

But Warren missed few barrels in the top of the second, allowing four straight hits to start the inning. Pierzynski homered, Beckham doubled home two runs and Kevin Youkilis' groundout tied the score at 4.

Konerko led off the third with his 14th home run and Pierzynski's RBI infield single made it 6-4.

Among the last highlights of the night for the Yankees came in the bottom of the fourth as they drew even against Quintana, who came in 2-1 with a 1.25 ERA in six starts but allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Nick Swisher led off with a walk and Jones pulled a double over the bag at third to put runners at second and third. Nix then smashed a ball that glanced off Ramirez's glove at short and trickled into leftfield for a tying two-run double.

Pierzynski's homer off Phelps in the fifth untied it and Rios' two-out RBI single in the sixth made it 8-6.