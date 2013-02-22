Alex Rodriguez says he's dedicating himself to rehab

Alex Rodriguez finally has spoken.

He didn't make any reference to the performance-enhancing drug controversy currently surrounding him, but he did provide an update of sorts about his rehab from hip surgery.

Rodriguez, who has been splitting his rehab between Miami and New York (his current location), said in a statement released Thursday: "Right now I'm dedicating 100 percent of my energy and focus on my rehabilitation. I am conducting two rehab sessions each and every day in an effort to get back on the field and rejoin my Yankees teammates. I think we have a great team and I want to be a part of it."