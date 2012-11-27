Andy Pettitte says he will make a decision on return soon

The waiting game between the Yankees and veteran pitcher Andy Pettitte continues. The lefthander told the YES Network yesterday that he has yet to decide whether he will pitch again in 2013.

"All I'd say is a decision will be made soon," he said, without elaborating.

The Yankees remain interested in re-signing the 40-year-old though, who pitched well when he was able to stay healthy. Following the Yankees' loss in the ALCS, Pettitte said he hoped for a decision within a month, a timeframe that has since elapsed.

However, people around the organization have said this offseason that they believe Pettitte will return. He went 5-4 with a 2.87 ERA following his year away in retirement. A leg injury cut his season to just 12 regular season starts.

Pettitte signed for just $2.5 million last year because he didn't make a final decision on a comeback until late in the offseason. The Yankees anticipate that number will be higher if Pettitte comes back.