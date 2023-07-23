Yankees hire Andy Pettitte as adviser 

Hey, wasn’t that Andy Pettitte among those speaking to Jonathan Loaisiga after his pregame session pitching to Aaron Judge on Sunday?

Indeed it was. The five-time World Series-winning former Yankees pitcher has been brought in as an adviser, manager Aaron Boone confirmed after an 8-5 victory over the Royals at Yankee Stadium. (The Star-Ledger first reported Pettitte’s hiring.)

The move was years in the making, Boone added, and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pettitte, 51, who retired after the 2013 season, was Team USA’s pitching coach in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He lives in Texas and will join the Yankees when his schedule allows, including on some road trips.

“It took longer than I would have liked, but excited to have him back in the mix; the more he can be here, the better,” Boone said. “He’s such a great sounding board, resource, smart, not only for the pitchers but the position players as well.”

Boone said Pettitte will make his own schedule and said: “I’m saving a seat for him on the plane.”

Torres leaves game

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run in the first inning of Sunday’s game and then was pinch-hit for by Anthony Volpe in the seventh.

The team said he was suffering from left hip tightness, but it did not have plans for him to be tested immediately. Torres told Boone after the game that he already was feeling better.

The injury might have occurred when Torres ranged deep behind second base and tried unsuccessfully to make a long throw to first across his body. He is 18-for-45 in his last 11 games.

Bauers, Allen back

The Yankees reinstated Jake Bauers and Greg Allen from the 10-day injured list. Bauers led off and played rightfield, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Allen pinch ran for him in the seventh and went 0-for-1.