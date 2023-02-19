Yankees' Anthony Rizzo 'feels good' but can't guarantee his bad back won't flare up

TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo is realistic.

The first baseman, who signed a two-year, $40-million free agent contract over the winter to remain in pinstripes, has battled a bad back for much of his career.

Rizzo played in 130 games last season, but missed small chunks of time during the season, starting in early July, because of a balky lower back. He also spent time on the injured list from Sept. 3-18 after experiencing headaches following an epidural injection in his back.

“I think I'd be crazy to sit here and say I won't have a back issue this year, because every year it seems like a little something pops up,” Rizzo said Sunday. “But I definitely feel confident with just the daily preparation.”

Rizzo, who batted .224 and tied a career-high with 32 home runs last season, said his back is healthy, but it's “something you have to manage.”

“I think anyone who's had back pain, it kind of comes out of nowhere,” Rizzo said. “You just do everything you can. This offseason I was really focused on recovery, a lot of recovery, and feeling good the next day. Not going stubbornly as hard maybe weight-wise, but intensity-wise, still keeping it there. And it feels good. Everything feels good.”

Aaron Judge gave Anthony Rizzo something else to feel good about, when he too resigned with the Yankees in the offseason. Rizzo could not have been more thrilled to see Judge, a close friend, named the franchise’s 16th captain after signing his nine-year, $360-million free agent deal.

“I think it's an amazing accomplishment. Something that he definitely doesn't take lightly. He's very humble about it,” Rizzo said. “He's not the type of guy that I think cares about the status, he just wants to show up every day and play. Be the best teammate, and make sure everyone's loved and feels important.”

One to watch

Righthander Jimmy Cordero, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2021, and signed a minor league contract last March with the Yankees, is coming off a good season at Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old is very much in contention for a bullpen spot. Scouts have mostly been impressed over the years with Cordero’s sinker, which helped the pitcher post a 2.09 ERA in 32 games with Scranton. He struck out 50 batters in 38 2/3 innings in 2022.

Fair is fair

Manager Aaron Boone, who led the American League in ejections last year with nine — most of them having to do with disputes over the strike zone — has been calling balls and strikes the last few days during simulated games, while standing behind the mound.

The feedback he’s received from players?

“Poor,” Boone said with a smile.

He added, smiling still: “I’m about to run [eject] somebody.”

High on that list probably would be reliever Wandy Peralta, who has been among the most vocal critics of his manager’s strike zone.

Boone said of the difficulty of an umpire’s job: “I’ve always had an appreciation, believe it not."