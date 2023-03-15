Anthony Rizzo returns to Yankees' lineup after back issues

TAMPA, Fla. – Anthony Rizzo’s back turned out to be OK after all.

For now.

The first baseman, scratched from games he was scheduled to play Sunday and Monday in Fort Myers against the Red Sox and Twins because of discomfort in a back that has long given him trouble, including most of the second half last season, returned to the lineup Tuesday night. Rizzo, starting at first and batting third, roped a double to right off Blue Jays righthander Drew Hutchinson in his first at-bat. Rizzo, who finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts, is 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles and an .875 OPS in seven Grapefruit League games.

“I wasn't too worried about it, but it’s just something you want to stay ahead of,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “Hopefully a couple of good productive days for him [Sunday and Monday] and just it getting right.”

Power show

The Yankees sent 10 to the plate in the first inning against Hutchinson in jumping to a 6-0 lead. DJ LeMahieu led off the inning with a homer, with Josh Donaldson adding a three-run shot and Estevan Florial making it 6-0 with a two-run blast. Oswald Peraza had a solo shot in the third and Andres Chaparro made it five homers for the Yankees with a three-run shot in the eighth inning of a 10-3 victory.

Getting his work in

Gerrit Cole allowed three runs and six hits – including a two-run homer in the third to Rainer Nunez – over 4 2/3 innings Tuesday night. The righthander, whose fastball has been mostly exceptional this spring, struck out six and did not walk a batter.